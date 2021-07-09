Hospitality’s headache: How to attract, keep workers 

By
-
A PATIENT HOST: Erin Umbdenstock held out hope she’d get her job back when she was laid off from the Providence Marriott Downtown when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It turned out better than that for her. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
A PATIENT HOST: Erin Umbdenstock held out hope she’d get her job back when she was laid off from the Providence Marriott Downtown when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It turned out better than that for her. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Erin Umbdenstock spent her four-month stint of unemployment trying to keep busy. She cooked and cleaned her Coventry apartment and took up several new hobbies. But she did not look for a new job, because she was holding out to return to work at the Providence Marriott Downtown. So when her boss, hotel general manager…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display