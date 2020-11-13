R.I.’s ‘she-cession’: Pandemic knocks many women out of workforce, and some are pushing for solutions

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

After a three-month maternity leave, Jill Boni was eager to return to her job as director of Bright Start ­Academy, a Smithfield preschool. That never happened. Boni’s scheduled first day back in March was also the same day Gov. Gina M. Raimondo issued stay-at-home orders for the state, forcing Bright Start, along with other child…