PBN earns 11 awards, including ‘Rookie of the Year,’ in 2024 NENPA competition

PORTLAND, Maine – Providence Business News received 11 awards from the New England Newspaper & Press Association, including six first-place honors and recognition for general excellence, during the association’s annual better newspaper convention held March 28-29.

PBN staff writer Katie Castellani also took home one of the competition’s most prestigious individual honors, being named the region’s 2024 “Rookie of the Year.”

PBN’s first-place honors in the specialty publication, weekly and combined-class categories included two awards for best front page and honors for transportation, general news, environmental and business and economic reporting.

This year’s contest recognized editorial work published between Aug. 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024.

PBN Production Director Anne Ewing earned two first-place awards among all weekly publications for front-page design for issues published on Sept. 29, 2023, and March 15, 2024.

PBN staff writer Christopher Allen and PBN Staff also received two first-place awards, including for general news reporting among specialty publications for READY AND ABLE: Older workers filling R.I. employment gaps, and a related editorial. Allen and PBN staff were also recognized among specialty publications for CHASING WEALTH: Incomes in some R.I. communities have climbed in last decade; others not so much, and a related editorial.

Staff writer Jacquelyn Voghel earned two first-place honors, including one for all weekly publications for R.I.’s painful pinch point and a related editorial. Voghel and PBN Staff were also recognized among specialty publications for Ripple Effects: As Narragansett Bay gets cleaner, economic outcomes remain murky, and a related editorial.

Castellani’s recognition as the competition’s lone Rookie of the Year winner was for a body of work compiled in her first year as a journalist after graduating from the University of Richmond. That included several cover stories, including Struggling nursing homes mull change in direction to save themselves, and examples of daily online and biweekly print reporting.

PBN earned second-place awards for general excellence among specialty publications and for best website homepage in the weekly category.

It’s the 13th time in the last 17 years that PBN has been recognized for general editorial excellence and the fifth consecutive year PBN’s website has been recognized.

Special Projects Editor James Bessette and PBN Staff also received a second-place award in a combined category for event special sections for PBN’s Leaders & Achievers.

Castellani and PBN Staff earned third-place honors among all weekly publications in education reporting for Class of Their Own and a related editorial.

Last year, PBN also earned 11 awards from NENPA, including five first-place honors.

In September, for the fifth consecutive year PBN was recognized as “Newspaper of the Year” among specialty publications by NENPA.