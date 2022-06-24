PBN unveils 2022 Healthiest Employers honorees

PROVIDENCE – Eighteen organizations have been named as honorees in Providence Business News’ 2022 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.

All the honorees for this year’s annual program – which is now in its 11th year – will be recognized during a noontime ceremony at the Providence Marriott Downtown on Aug 4.

The companies were evaluated by Healthiest Employers Inc. They were judged based on their responses to several questions regarding the companies’ effective programs for physical, financial and mental well-being, as well as on what makes their programs stand out.

The Aug. 4 event will also unveil the organization rankings in each of the four categories, which are based on employee counts. A special section highlighting each organization, and where they are ranked, will be published as part of the Aug. 5-18 print edition of PBN.

This year’s honorees are listed alphabetically by size categories:

15-499 employees

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Children’s Friend and Service

Groov-Pin Corp.

Coastal1 Credit Union

500-1,499 employees

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island

Providence Community Health Centers Inc.

Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.

South County Health

The Washington Trust Co.

1,500-4,999 employees

AAA Northeast

Brightview Senior Living

Gilbane Building Co.

Ocean State Job Lot

Point32Health

5,000-plus employees

CVS Health Corp.

Lifespan Corp.

U-Haul International

Tickets for the 2021 Healthiest Employers ceremony may be purchased online. More information on the event can be found at PBN.com.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.