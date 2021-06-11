Prioritize eldercare

By
-
Gerontologist Deb Burton launched R.I. Elder Info and rielderinfo.com in 2018 to  help people remain independent as they age. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Gerontologist Deb Burton launched R.I. Elder Info and rielderinfo.com in 2018 to  help people remain independent as they age. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Deb Burton | R.I. Elder Info executive director Businesses nationwide lose billions of dollars annually due to absenteeism, lack of presenteeism, crisis management and reduced work schedules for full-time employees who are caring for aging loved ones. The R.I. Society for Human Resource Management recently conducted a survey on behalf of R.I. Elder Info. The…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display