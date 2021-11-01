Providence Center fundraiser pulls in $324K

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Center’s annual Circle of Stars event has raised $324,000 to support the nonprofit’s COVID-19 emergency fund, as well as its other mental and behavioral health services.

This year’s fundraiser welcomed both in-person and virtual attendees on Oct. 20.

“The cumulative impact of pandemic-related challenges like isolation, personal loss, child care issues, remote learning and loss of employment – along with social and political unrest – have combined to create a surging wave of mental health needs. Despite the risk and sacrifices, our front-line staff [works] tirelessly to provide safe and exceptional mental health and addiction care,” said Mary Marran, interim president and chief operating officer of The Providence Center. “Their passion, purpose and determination to improve peoples’ lives is inspiring. They are true heroes.”

During the fundraiser, the center honored Steve Sadler, owner of Performance Environmental Services LLC in Warwick.

- Advertisement -

The company has donated more than $129,000 to the center since 2010.

The Providence Center offers treatment for mental health and risky substance use, programs for the homeless, veterans and children, and assistance with basic needs.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.