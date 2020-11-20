R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 961, with 6 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 961, with six more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Friday.

Cases in the state total 48,001 to date, an increase of 1,050 reported on Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state due to the virus total 1,294 to date.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island total 288, a decline from 298 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 26 are in intensive care units and 13 are on ventilators.

- Advertisement -

There were 13,761 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 7%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate was 22.8%.

There have been 1.42 million tests administered in the state, to 500,932 individuals.