R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,402 last week, with 7 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,402 from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3, with seven new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data five days a week to a weekly report on COVID-19 statistics. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 94 last week, compared with 105 reported the week of Aug. 21-27. Of those hospitalized on Sept. 3, seven were in intensive care and less than five were on ventilators.

There were 132 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3.

By comparison, there were 2,243 new cases identified between Aug. 28 through Sept. 3, 2021. The transmission rate on Sept. 3, 2021, was 202 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 1,070 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, 2021.

There have been 899,544 individuals fully vaccinated, which equals 84.8% of Rhode Island residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state total 420,175, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,652.

There were 15,438 tests processed between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, with 8.3 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.