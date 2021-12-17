R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,142, with 7 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,142, with seven new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 252, down from 261 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 38 are in intensive care units and 29 are on ventilators.

The new daily case numbers are on-par with a year ago, though there were more hospitalizations then. On Dec. 16, 2020, there were 1,136 cases identified. At that time, there were 491 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, of whom 62 were in the ICU and 34 were on a ventilator. The transmission rate then was 684.0 cases per 100,000 residents.

There have been 712.4 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 790,571 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.87 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 208,753, an increase of 1,197 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,992 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 19,037 tests processed on Thursday, with a positive rate of 6%. There have been 6.38 million tests administered in the state.