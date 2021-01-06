R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,500, with 20 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,564, with 20 more deaths, the R.I Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The day-to-day increase in cases is the second largest in the state since the pandemic began, second only to the 1,639 cases reported on Dec. 3.

Hospitalizations due to the virus in the state total 405, a decline from 409 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 59 are in intensive care units, an increase of three from the day before, and 40 are on ventilators, level with one day prior.

Cases in the state have totaled 95,463, an increase of 1,611 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 1,890.

There were 19,960 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 7.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 29.4%.

Overall, there have been 2.08 million tests administered in Rhode Island to 658,097 individuals.

RIDOH also said that 27,966 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, as well as 643 second doses.