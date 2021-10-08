R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 221, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 221 on Thursday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 95, a decline from 97 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 13 were in intensive care units and eight were on a ventilator.

There have been 167.9 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 722,958 individuals in the state fully vaccinated, as well as 1.49 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 174,496 to date, a rise of 325 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,854 to date.

There were 17,720 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.2%. There have been 4.9 million tests administered in the state to date.