R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 330 over weekend, with 3 new deaths

CONFIRMED cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 330 over the weekend. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 330 from May 7 through Sunday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 97, a decline from 113 prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 20 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of three from before the weekend, and 18 were on a ventilator, level with figures reported on May 7.

As of May 8, there had been 440,556 individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Rhode Island. There had been 989,460 total COVID-19 doses administered in the state to date at that time.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have totaled 149,948 in Rhode Island to date, an increase of 371 from figures reported May 7, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,690 to date.

There were 2,688 tests processed in the state on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 2.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 11.4%.

There have been 4.13 million tests administered in the state to date to 908,632 individuals.

