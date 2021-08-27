R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 337 with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 337 on Thursday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 127, an increase of four day to day. Of those hospitalized, 24 were in intensive care units and 11 were on ventilators.

The department said there have been 182.7 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 681,769 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 1.38 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 161,701, an increase of 398 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 9,884 tests processed Thursday with an overall positive rate of 3.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.2%.

There have been 4.83 million tests administered in the state to 1.02 million individuals.