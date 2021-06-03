R.I. has vaccinated over 73% of eligible residents as officials urge others to get the shot

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island public health officials are encouraging people who have not been vaccinated yet, to do so this summer, to ensure that next fall and winter the state can continue to keep its economy and schools open.

The state has vaccinated more than 73% of eligible residents with at least a first dose, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Among state residents who are 65 and older, 97% are vaccinated, according to Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

The state is among the most successful in the United States in reaching those thresholds.

In late June, Rhode Island will close two of its largest mass-vaccination centers, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and in Middletown, and continue its efforts to use smaller, more localized vaccine centers through the summer.

This weekend, the state will hold its first drive-up vaccination center, at the Fidelity Investments offices in Smithfield. People can drive up without an appointment, McKee said, or register online at the state’s vaccination hub at www.vaccinateRi.org

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health, reported continuing decreases in hospitalizations and in infection with COVID-19.

The state’s weekly percent-positive average is now 0.8%, down from 1% last week and 1.3% two weeks ago, she said.

It’s important for people to get vaccinated this summer, if they haven’t already, so the state’s schools and businesses can continue to remain open in the fall and winter, she said.

She encouraged people who have been vaccinated to act as “ambassadors” for their friends and family who have not yet done so. “Get vaccinated. Protect yourself and your loved ones,” she said.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 35 on Wednesday with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 44, a decline of four from the day before. Of those hospitalized, eight were in intensive care units and eight were on ventilators. Rhode Island COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 514 on Dec. 14, 2020.

To date, 557,289 individuals have been fully vaccinated and 1.17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Rhode Island.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 151,936 to date, an increase of 41 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,715.

There were 10,823 COVID-19 tests processed Wednesday with an overall positive rate of 0.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 3.3%.

There have been 4.33 million tests administered in the state to 932,476 individuals.

