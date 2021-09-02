R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 353, hospitalizations continue to climb

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 353 on Wednesday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 149, an increase from 138 the day before. Of those hospitalized, 20 were in intensive care units and 13 were on ventilators.

The department said there have been 207.5 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 687,744 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 1.4 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

There have been 163,388 confirmed cases in the state, a rise of 419 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 15,757 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 15.2%.

There have been 4.89 million tests administered in the state to 1.03 million individuals.