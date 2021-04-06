R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 357, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 357 on Monday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 149, a rise of five day to day. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in an intensive care unit, a rise of three from figures reported Monday, and 16 were on a ventilator, a rise of one day to day.

There have been 622,856 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, an increase of 8,392 day to day. To date, 262,243 Rhode Islanders have been fully vaccinated against the virus, a rise of 5,409 from one day prior.

Cases in the state have totaled 139,549 to date, a rise of 376 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,632 to date.

There were 10,310 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 3.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.6%.

There have been 3.61 million tests administered in the state to date to 856,309 individuals.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics and their relation to department-set target thresholds:

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 270, a rise from 269 one week prior, remaining above the set threshold of 100 new cases per 100,000 residents.

New hospital admissions totaled 163 last week, a rise from 122 one week prior but remained below the set threshold of 210 admissions.

The state’s overall positive rate last week was 2.4%, level with one week prior, and below the department-set threshold of 5%.

