R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 357, with 3 new deaths

By
-
CASES OF COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 357 on Monday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
CASES OF COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 357 on Monday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 357 on Monday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 149, a rise of five day to day. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in an intensive care unit, a rise of three from figures reported Monday, and 16 were on a ventilator, a rise of one day to day.

There have been 622,856 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, an  increase of 8,392 day to day. To date, 262,243 Rhode Islanders have been fully vaccinated against the virus, a rise of 5,409 from one day prior.

Cases in the state have totaled 139,549 to date, a rise of 376 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,632 to date.

There were 10,310 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 3.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.6%.

There have been 3.61 million tests administered in the state to date to 856,309 individuals.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics and their relation to department-set target thresholds:

  • The state’s overall positive rate last week was 2.4%, level with one week prior, and below the department-set threshold of 5%.
  • New hospital admissions totaled 163 last week, a rise from 122 one week prior but remained below the set threshold of 210 admissions.
  • New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 270, a rise from 269 one week prior, remaining above the set threshold of 100 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display