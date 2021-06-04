R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 49 with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 49 on Thursday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 44, level with one day prior. Of those hospitalized, six were in intensive care units and seven were on ventilators.

There have been 564,011 individuals and 1.18 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state.

Confirmed cases of the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 151,992, an increase of 56 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,717 to date.

There were 8,590 tests processed Thursday with an overall positive rate of 0.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 5.2%.

There have been 4.34 million tests administered in Rhode Island to 933,491 individuals.