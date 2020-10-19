R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 582 over weekend, with 7 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 582 from Oct. 16 through Sunday, with seven more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Monday.

Cases in the state have totaled 28,347 to date, an increase of 656 from figures reported on Oct. 15, accounting for both the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 1,159.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 124, a decline from 137 reported on Oct. 16. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care units and four were on ventilators.

There were 2,927 tests processed on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 2.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 7.7%.

There have been 977,911 tests conducted in the state to date of 399,326 individuals.