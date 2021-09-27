R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 726 over the weekend, with 9 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 726 from Sept. 24 through Sunday, with nine new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 134, a rise from 126 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 13 were in intensive care units and 10 were on a ventilator.

There have been 200.1 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 712,613 individuals in the state fully vaccinated, as well as 1.45 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 171,451 to date, a rise of 751 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,832 to date.

There were 8,395 tests processed in the state on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 2.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 15.3%.

There have been 5.25 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.07 million individuals.