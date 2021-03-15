R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 788 over weekend, with 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 788 from March 12 through Sunday, with nine more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 134, a decline from 138 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 19 were in an intensive care unit, a decline from 24 reported on March 12, and 16 were on a ventilator, a decline of three in that time.

There have been 381,163 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Rhode Island to date, an increase of 25,989 from figures reported on March 12. Of all doses administered, 273,216 have been first doses, an increase of 19,259 over the weekend. There have been 114,399 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, an increase of 10,051 over the three-day span.

Cases in the state have totaled 131,487 to date, a rise of 985 from previously reported figures, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as for data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,576 to date.

There have been 3.24 million tests administered in the state to date to 819,639 individuals.

A total of 3,612 tests for the virus were processed in Rhode Island on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 3.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.6%.