R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 88, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 88 on Wednesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 17, a decline of three day to day. Of those hospitalized, three were in intensive care units and two were on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 41.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 651,620 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 1.31 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 153,355 to date, a rise of 86 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 4,912 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 9.3%.

There have been 4.57 million tests administered in the state to date to 972,130 individuals.