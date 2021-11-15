R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 937 over weekend, with 6 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 937 from Nov. 12 through Sunday, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 98, a decline from 104 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care units and 10 were on ventilators.

There have been 222.3 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 751,448 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus, as well as 1.65 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 184,220, an increase of 963 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,896.

There were 5,128 tests processed on Sunday with a positive rate of 4.7%. There have been 5.88 million tests administered in the state.