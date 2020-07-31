R.I. sees second consecutive day of no COVID-19 deaths; cases rise by 64

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 64, with no new deaths for the second consecutive day, the R.I. Department of Health said on Friday.

Cases of the virus in the state total 19,022 to date, an increase of 72 from figures reported on Wednesday that includes data revisions. The three-day average of new cases is 86.

The state has reported a total of 1,007 deaths related to COVID-19.

There are 76 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, a decline of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, 15 are in intensive care units and five are on ventilators. The three- day average of hospitalizations is 76.

There were 3,687 tests conducted Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.7%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 5.4%.

There have been 365,066 total COVID-19 tests conducted in Rhode Island.