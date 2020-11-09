R.I. website helps restaurants navigate new grant program

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Division of Taxation has unveiled a new webpage, online application form and frequently-asked-questions page for restaurants and bars that have been ordered to close earlier than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants are part of a relief program announced by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo last week that provides funds to affected businesses in the industry of between $2,000 and $10,000. The funds come from the state’s federal COVID-19-related stimulus allocation.

The grant program accompanied an executive order that dictated that all restaurants, bars, gyms, recreational facilities and personal services in the state must end service at 10:00 p.m. on weeknights and 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The deadline to apply to the program is Dec. 15.

- Advertisement -

Eligible businesses must be bar and restaurant owners impacted by the recent executive order, be registered with the R.I. Division of Taxation, must maintain an active Meals and Beverage account with the division, maintain an active liquor license to consume alcohol on-site, must have filed and paid sale and meals and beverage tax for the months of July, August and September of 2020 and have proof of impact.

Applying businesses will need to provide their Sales tax Permit Number and Liquor License Number and have their sales tax and meals and beverage tax filing information for the months of July, August and September 2020, in addition to filing the application, the division said.

The webpage can be found here.