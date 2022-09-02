Recession-proof your revenue

By
-
April Williams created SalesAmp in 2017 in response to the disconnect her clients were seeing between marketing and sales. In 2021, the company became a standalone business unit of Providence-based Figmints. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
April Williams created SalesAmp in 2017 in response to the disconnect her clients were seeing between marketing and sales. In 2021, the company became a standalone business unit of Providence-based Figmints. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
April Williams | SalesAmp founder and president The ups and downs of the markets can impact revenue. You can minimize that impact by focusing on two of your internal teams, marketing and sales. Companies with strong sales and marketing alignment achieve a 20% annual growth rate, while companies who don’t have a 4% revenue decline. Here are…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR