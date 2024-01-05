Remember to give back

For me, a big part of becoming general manager of The Salon was being able to contribute to the Providence nightlife scene and community. Often times, new businesses that open in existing neighborhoods or communities forget about the importance of giving back. Here are a few ways you can do that. n Collaborations: One of the easiest ways to give back to your community is by teaming up with other businesses or people. This doesn’t always have to be overly complicated. It can be something mutually beneficial such as a discount for customers who shop at both businesses or as easy as offering to showcase or work with someone whose branding aligns with yours. n Open up your space: Most businesses have days when they’re closed or times of the day when they aren’t operating. Consider working with an organization or group that needs a space to host monthly meetings or events. This can be a very powerful community organizing resource, one that is often overlooked. n Last but not least, be genuine. The idea here isn’t to help out or involve oneself within the community just to say you’re doing so. Pick and choose to work with people or causes you actually care about. Help out where you can and don’t force anything. Everything that I’ve learned, whether it be at local show spaces or venues now long gone, has informed my first year as the new owner of The Salon. In the end, none of this would have been possible without the Providence community.