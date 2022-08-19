Responding to criticism?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

How do you usually respond to a customer’s negative feedback? Remain calm and try to resolve the issue: 100% Get offended and ridicule customers behind their backs: 0% Thank them for their input, then ignore it: 00% Where does your company usually receive criticism? Through direct emails and/or phone calls: 75% All of the above:…