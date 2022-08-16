RIPTA unveils first electric bus fleet

PROVIDENCE – Plans to electrify the state’s public transit system are speeding up, with state and federal officials unveiling the first electric bus fleet on Tuesday.

The 14, battery-powered, zero-emission buses will comprise the first fully electric fleet for the R.I. Public Transit Authority, which has been working to introduce and grow its electric vehicle program over the last several years. The new, bright green buses, from New Flyer’s Excelsior CHARGE NG line, will replace their diesel counterparts on the R-Line between Providence and Pawtucket, which is RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, according to a news release.

Additional electric buses will be delivered in the coming months, paid for using a combination of federal grants, state settlement money from Volkswagen and RIPTA capital funds, the release stated.

RIPTA in 2019 debuted its first three electric buses, leased as part of a pilot program to test the technology and train workers. The state later committed to buying 16 to 20 electric buses to add to its fleet and building the first in-line electric vehicle charging station, construction of which is expected to finish in the spring of 2023.

The effort aims to further with the state’s ambitious decarbonization goals, including reaching zero-net emissions by 2050. Transportation is the biggest culprit of greenhouse gas emissions, equal to 40% of state emissions.

“The arrival of these New Flyer electric buses demonstrates RIPTA’s commitment to mitigating climate change and contributing to a zero-emission future,” Scott Avedisian, RIPTA CEO, said in a statement. “These electric buses are yet another example of how public transportation can help achieve cleaner air quality. We already know that using public transportation as opposed to single occupancy vehicles is beneficial to our environment. Switching to electric buses only furthers the benefits of using public transportation.”

Making the switch from diesel to electric buses saves up to 135 metric tons of emissions per bus annually, according to the state.

Earlier this month, RIPTA also announced a $22.4 million federal grant to buy 25 electric buses and recharging infrastructure for its Aquidneck Island services.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.