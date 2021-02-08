SEG accepting applications for virtual spring incubator program

PROVIDENCE – Social Enterprise Greenhouse is now accepting applications for its Spring 2021 Virtual Incubator program, the nonprofit said on Monday.
The five-week business education program will begin with an orientation on March 15 and will meet twice weekly from March 22 to April 22 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The program will aid participants with social entrepreneurship, business model planning, finances and other skills relevant for startup organizations.
SEG said the incubator program is designed for anyone who has an idea for a business or nonprofit that will create positive social impact while being financially sustainable. The organizations encouraged “coachable social entrepreneurs and small-business owners” from Rhode Island and beyond to apply.
Applications, which may be found online, are due by March 5.
