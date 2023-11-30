SEG Promotes Constance Ferber

Social Enterprise Greenhouse announced that Constance Ferber has taken a new and more senior role within its leadership team. As the Senior Director of Community and Economic Development, Ferber will oversee an expanded portfolio of business support programs. She has been with SEG for more than four years. Her previous experience includes six years with Nonprofit New York – an organization that champions and strengthens nonprofits through capacity building and advocacy – where she served in similar capacities ultimately rising to the role of Knowledge Director. Constance has a B.A. in Sociology from the College of Wooster and a M.A. in Human Rights Studies from Columbia University. She is an avid fan of bluegrass music, hiking, and the Chesapeake Bay.