Shopping spree

By
-
Do you plan to shop on Black Friday or during Small Business Saturday? No: 60% Yes: 40% How soon do you begin holiday shopping? Early December: 60% November: 40% Last minute: 0% Where do you mostly shop? Online: 80% Brick-and-mortar stores: 20% What reasons would prompt you to shop online? (Select multiple) Easier to find…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR