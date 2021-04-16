Stay true to core values

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Jack Martin | Providence Public Library executive director On March 16, 2020, Providence Public Library’s administrative team gathered in person for the last time in more than a year to brainstorm how to carry on the library’s mission during what we now know is a global health crisis of unprecedented scale. The decision? Outfit staff…