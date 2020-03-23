Stepping Up: SkillsRI ramps up virtual job-training services for the newly unemployed

PROVIDENCE – Few, if any, saw the global coronavirus crisis coming, including Skills for Rhode Island’s Future.

But the last three years have in some ways served as an unintentional preparation in which the Providence-based nonprofit has honed its talent-sourcing services to connect unemployed workers with local companies.

In recent weeks, the organization, created as a public-private partnership, has sprung to action advertising its now-virtual offerings for newly laid off workers as well as companies looking for guidance on how to interview and hire in a social-distancing world.

Demand for help with resume writing, virtual interviews and general inquiries into available jobs hasn’t spiked yet, but Joshua Singer, SkillsRi’s senior marketing manager, anticipated a surge in requests in the coming weeks.

“I think people are still taking time to figure out their next move as far as livelihood,” Singer said, adding that when newly unemployed workers are ready to make that move, the company’s recruiters are ready and available to help – for free.

He emphasized that SkillsRI’s outreach is focused on helping people find jobs, not apply for unemployment benefits or workers’ compensation.

At the same time, the organization is working with its 90 employer partners on changes to hiring practices such as virtual interviews and safety practices for those still asking employees to report to work.

SkillsRi will also be partnering with Smithfield-based manufacturer Honeywell on its recently announced plans to hire 500 employees to ramp up production of N95 disposable respirators.

Singer framed the nonprofit’s services as a way to offer hope in dire circumstances.

“We’re all kind of struggling together but we want to work with these candidates, and we’re committed to helping every Rhode Islander that needs us right now,” he said.

Residents seeking job-training skills and services can visit skillsforri.com.

