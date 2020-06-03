Taylor Sutherland of Vision 3 Architects Promotoed to Job Captain

Taylor Sutherland has been promoted to Job Captain of Vision 3 Architects. Taylor graduated from Roger Williams University (RWU) with a master of Architecture degree. He joined Vision 3 Architects as an Architectural Designer in 2018. Taylor’s role as Job Captain supports all phases of project development from design through construction administration. He leads internal project production and assists with the coordination of all consultants.

