TD Bank ranks No. 1 in SBA lending in Maine-to-Florida footprint for 7th consecutive year

PROVIDENCE – TD Bank ranked No. 1 for the seventh consecutive year in total number of approved U.S. Small Business Administration loans in its Maine-to-Florida footprint for the SBA’s 2023 fiscal year and was the No. 2 ranked SBA lender nationwide, the bank recently announced.

TD Bank lent more than $552 million and approved a total of 3,854 7(a) and 504 loans combined during the SBA’s 2023 fiscal year, which ran from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023.

“TD Bank is committed to empowering small businesses by fostering meaningful partnerships that go beyond banking,” Chris Giamo, head of commercial banking at TD Bank, said in a statement. “The SBA ranking showcases that TD continues to stand as a dedicated partner to small business owners, helping them navigate challenges and unlock new opportunities across diverse industries.”

The bank was also awarded No. 1 rankings in seven states for 7(a) loan units, including Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, New Jersey, Florida and South Carolina.

TD Bank said it has openly communicated its focus on a collaborative model with small-business customers and communities, adding that it provides business owners with trusted advice and leverages local relationship teams who serve as trusted advisers to their respective small-business community, according to a news release.

The success of this model as it relates to SBA lending, TD Bank says, is reflected in the bank’s seven-year run as the top SBA lender in its Maine-to-Florida footprint.

“In this economy, it’s important for small business owners to partner with the right lender who takes time to understand their unique needs and goals,” Amy Dinkar-Patel, head of small business and commercial distribution at TD Bank, said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on working hand in hand with small business owners to help bring their dreams to life, which in turn also helps local economies and the communities we serve.”