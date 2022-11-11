Does your company host team-building events?
Yes: 100%
No: 0%
What kind of events do you typically hold? (Select multiple)
Fun activity outings: 75%
Dinner events: 50%
Other: 25%
Attending live events: 0%
Doing presentations: 0%
Our company does not hold team-building events: 0%
Did your organization switch to hold online/virtual team-building events during the COVID-19 pandemic in lieu of in-person events?
No: 100%
Yes: 0%
Do you feel team-building events/exercises are effective?
Yes: 100%
No: 0%
Unsure: 0%
