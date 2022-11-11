Does your company host team-building events?

Yes: 100%

No: 0%

What kind of events do you typically hold? (Select multiple)

Fun activity outings: 75%

Dinner events: 50%

Other: 25%

Attending live events: 0%

Doing presentations: 0%

Our company does not hold team-building events: 0%

Did your organization switch to hold online/virtual team-building events during the COVID-19 pandemic in lieu of in-person events?

No: 100%

Yes: 0%

Do you feel team-building events/exercises are effective?

Yes: 100%

No: 0%

Unsure: 0%

