The value of friendship

By
-
Harvey Mackay

In a small village, a farmer planned a big feast to get to know his neighbors. He gathered food, lit his grill and told his daughter, “Go around and invite all our neighbors to come over and join us!” Instead of announcing a feast, his daughter went down the street and shouted, “Help! Help! There’s

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

South County Art Association Enhances Its Space and Saves Energy

Energy efficiency improvements can help small businesses and nonprofit organizations reduce energy use while enhancing…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR