Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Recently I traveled to southern coastal France, specifically Narbonne. It lies along the Mediterranean, one hour south of Montpelier and three hours north of Barcelona, Spain. Narbonne is within the Occitanie region, which is one of the largest vineyard and wine-producing areas by surface area, yet it is often overshadowed by Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy.…