Trinity Rep delays new season until January 2021

PROVIDENCE – Two months after laying out its 2020-21 season, Trinity Repertory Company announced Wednesday morning that the performing arts group is shifting the official start of its season to January 2021.

Trinity Rep stated back in April that its upcoming season was scheduled to start Aug. 27 with the productions of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and “Sweat” – two performances that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Trinity Rep said the shift was made “with the health and safety of our artists, patrons and staff” as a top priority. Those two performances have been shifted to the fall of 2021, Trinity Rep said.

All eight productions – Sweeney Todd, Sweat, A Christmas Carol, Tiny Beautiful Things, Fairview, The Diary of Anne Frank, Anna K and The Prince of Providence – no longer have specific dates as to when they will run but will be produced, Trinity Rep said.

Further changes could be made to the schedule if public health necessitates them, Trinity Rep said. The theater group also said it still plans to have its A Christmas Carol performances take place in November and December.

- Advertisement -

Providence Performing Arts Center previously announced its respective doors will not open until January 2021.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.