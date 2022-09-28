United Way of R.I. to celebrate community champions

PROVIDENCE – At its upcoming 96th annual Celebration event on Oct. 12, the United Way of Rhode Island will honor multiple community champions who represent several business, education and health care sectors, including the state’s former health director.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, former R.I. health director, will be presented with the Live United Exemplary Service Award. The United Way said Alexander-Scott is being recognized for her role leading the state’s health response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rhode Island Center for Justice will receive the Community United Award, which United Way said honors the collective impact needed to make progress within various communities.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island will be presented with the Partners United Award for its consistent investments within the community.

- Advertisement -

Patrick Quinn, longtime executive vice president of the Service Employees International Union Local 1199 New England, will receive the Dante F. Mollo Labor United Award for efforts leading the local labor union.

Beverly Ledbetter, former Brown University chief legal counsel, will be presented with the John H. Chafee Live United Award, recognizing her lifelong commitment to creating change and building opportunities for all.

The free United Way Celebration event will take place at Farm Fresh Rhode Island starting at 5:30 p.m. Registration to attend the event is being accepted on the United Way’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.