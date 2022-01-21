URI trustees revoke honorary degrees given to Giuliani, Flynn

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The honorary degrees awarded to retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani by the University of Rhode Island have been revoked, URI’s board of trustees announced Friday.

In 2003, URI awarded Giuliani a doctor of laws honoris causa based on his leadership in New York following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. In 2014, Flynn, a 1981 URI graduate and three-star general for the U.S. Army, was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

However, URI said the university’s honorary degree committee – comprised of faculty, staff students and chaired by URI Provost Donald DeHayes – reviewed past discretions and divergent views expressed by both Flynn and Giuliani.

The committee, URI said, found that Flynn pleaded guilty twice to a felony count of lying to the FBI in exchange for a plea agreement; Flynn in June 2021 in Dallas appeared to suggest a military coup was needed in the U.S.; Flynn in November 2021 called for the establishment of “one religion” in the U.S.

URI said the committee revoked Giuliani’s degree on the grounds that the former mayor participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that incited an assault on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and that he was suspended from practicing law in both New York and Washington, D.C., for his claims of election fraud following the 2020 presidential election.

“As a civic institution, URI has the privilege and responsibility to sustain and preserve American democracy by inspiring and modeling good citizenship,” URI President Marc B. Parlange said in a statement. “Revoking these honorary degrees reinforces our values and allows us to lead with truth and integrity.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.