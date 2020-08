Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Rhode Island’s coronavirus cases have been on the rise for several weeks, but an inconsistency in the way testing data is being interpreted has made monitoring the situation murky. While the state’s three-day average of new cases hit triple digits on July 24 for the first time since early June, the state’s percentage of positive…