WooSox stadium construction halted due to coronavirus spread

WORCESTER, Mass. – Construction of Polar Park – the next home for the Pawtucket Red Sox – has been suspended due to the spread of the new coronavirus, the Worcester Business Journal reported.

“By the end of business on Friday, the site should be secured until May 4 or otherwise instructed,” Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus said Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how the temporary work stoppage would impact the $132 million public baseball stadium’s strict timeline, which aims to have the stadium ready for the PawSox to move into the city by opening day in April 2021.

In a statement, the Worcester Red Sox said public health was their biggest concern and they believed the construction suspension was the right move.

- Advertisement -

“We want nothing more than for Polar Park to be a point of pride for the people of Worcester and the commonwealth – including the many local skilled construction workers who are putting their heart and soul into this ballpark,” the team said. “We concur with our partners that a temporary halt gives our community the best opportunity to permanently contain this destructive virus.”