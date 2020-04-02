WooSox stadium construction halted due to coronavirus spread

WORCESTER, Mass. – Construction of Polar Park – the next home for the Pawtucket Red Sox – has been suspended due to the spread of the new coronavirus, the Worcester Business Journal reported.
“By the end of business on Friday, the site should be secured until May 4 or otherwise instructed,” Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus said Wednesday.
It was not immediately clear how the temporary work stoppage would impact the $132 million public baseball stadium’s strict timeline, which aims to have the stadium ready for the PawSox to move into the city by opening day in April 2021.
In a statement, the Worcester Red Sox said public health was their biggest concern and they believed the construction suspension was the right move.
“We want nothing more than for Polar Park to be a point of pride for the people of Worcester and the commonwealth – including the many local skilled construction workers who are putting their heart and soul into this ballpark,” the team said. “We concur with our partners that a temporary halt gives our community the best opportunity to permanently contain this destructive virus.”
