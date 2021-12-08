2021 Roundtable Discussion

On the occasion of Providence Business News’ 35th anniversary, six business and community leaders joined in a virtual discussion on Rhode Island’s economy – and the challenges and opportunities ahead for the state coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The panelists included: Michael E. McKelvy, Gilbane Building Co. CEO and president; Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, Washington Trust Co. chairman and CEO; Marcela Betancur, the Latino Policy Institute executive director; Betty Robson, J.F. Moran Inc.’s president and a professor at Johnson & Wales University; Secure Future Tech Solutions President Eric M. Shorr; and Trailblaze Marketing President Chris Parisi, who’s also co-founder of the Rhode Island Small Business Coalition.

PBN Editor Michael Mello and Mark S. Murphy, a former longtime PBN editor and the current director of the John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University, co-hosted the discussion.