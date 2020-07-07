Aaron Bishop joins Gilbane Building Company to expand business development strategies in Rhode Island

Gilbane is pleased to announce that Aaron Bishop has joined the RI business unit as a business development manager. Aaron brings over seven years of industry experience to the role and will lead business development strategies, including advocating for K-12 school districts to develop education construction programs for the future. Aaron is actively involved in economic development and community initiatives that include memberships to the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and RI Executive Roundtable. A lifelong Rhode Islander and father of two, he is committed to his community as a coach of youth athletics and volunteers his time to charitable organizations, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Aaron holds a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and conservation biology from URI.

