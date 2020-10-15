Apartment portfolio sells for $7.4M

PAWTUCKET – Six apartment buildings located in Pawtucket, Cranston, Lincoln and Central Falls have been sold by a Rhode Island limited liability company to The Hennessy Group LLC.

The sale by RISSPORT I LLC represented a total of 118 apartments. It closed on Oct. 2 for $7.4 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, a Providence commercial real estate broker who represented the seller.

The portfolio includes buildings at the following addresses: 800 Weeden St., Pawtucket; 91 Spring St., Lincoln; 198 Armington, Cranston; 1890 Broad St., Cranston; 70 Reservoir St. and 689 Weeden St., Pawtucket; and 41 Cherry St. in both Pawtucket and Central Falls.

RISSPORT I LLC is a Rhode Island limited liability company created in 2017 with a mailing address of Newman Avenue in East Providence. Its registered agent is attorney Jean Harrington, of Providence.

The Hennessy Group LLC is a limited liability company incorporated in Rhode Island in 2017. It has a mailing address of North Main Street in Attleboro. Its registered agent is Rose-Amelie Hennessy of East Greenwich.

