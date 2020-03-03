ArcOne acquired by Walter Surface Technologies

TAUNTON – ArcOne has been acquired by Walter Surface Technologies, the buyer announced on Monday.

Walter Surface is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and Windsor, Conn.

ArcOne, a creator of industrial-safety products and personal-protection equipment, has 23 employees. Staffing at its Taunton location is not expected to change.

ArcOne products include auto-darkening welding helmets, safety glasses, hard hats, inverter power sources and respiratory-protection products.

Walter Surface said the deal represents a growth opportunity for both companies in North America.

Walter Surface is a surface technology company, including offering metalworking product lines and safety-seminar programs. The acquisition of ArcOne’s products will allow the company to offer its personal-protection equipment as a compliment to its current offering, WST said. The company said it also sees ArcOne’s “exceptional product offering a breeding ground for further R&D.”

ArcOne’s leadership team is expected to stay in place following the transition.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We saw in this opportunity the perfect alignment of both products and values,” Edward Martin, president of ArcOne, said in a statement. “We are proud to see ArcOne adding its unique safety-products line to Walter’s renowned and robust offering. The fit is right, the timing is right. We are poised for more growth and excitement.”

ArcOne will continue to operate under its own brand. The deal is effective immediately.