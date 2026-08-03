Bally’s closes acquisition of Sam’s Town Shreveport

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BALLY’S CORP. has closed its acquisition of Sam’s Town Shreveport in Louisiana from Boyd Gaming Corp. The property features a 29,000-square-foot casino with 750 slot machines and 14 table games, a 514-room hotel, multiple restaurants, a live entertainment venue, and convention and meeting space. 

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has closed its acquisition of Sam’s Town Shreveport in Louisiana from Boyd Gaming Corp.  Terms of the deal, which was reached in February and approved by the Louisiana Gaming Commission on July 16, were not disclosed. Representatives from both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.  The Sam’s Town property

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