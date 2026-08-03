Bally’s closes acquisition of Sam’s Town Shreveport

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PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has closed its acquisition of Sam’s Town Shreveport in Louisiana from Boyd Gaming Corp. Terms of the deal, which was reached in February and approved by the Louisiana Gaming Commission on July 16, were not disclosed. Representatives from both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Sam’s Town property

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has closed its acquisition of Sam’s Town Shreveport in Louisiana from Boyd Gaming Corp.

Terms of the deal, which was reached in February and approved by the Louisiana Gaming Commission on July 16, were not disclosed. Representatives from both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Sam’s Town property features

a 29,000-square-foot casino with 750 slot machines and 14 table games, a 514-room hotel, multiple restaurants, a live entertainment venue, and convention and meeting space.

The property will be renamed Bally’s Shreveport North, according to a report by KTBS-TV ABC 3 in Shreveport, La.

Bally’s currently operates the adjacent

Bally's Shreveport Casino and Hotel along the Red River, according to KTBS.

“Today's closing marks an important milestone for Bally's as we continue to expand our presence in key regional markets and invest in destinations with strong long-term potential,” said Soo Kim, chairman of Bally's Corp. “We appreciate Boyd Gaming's partnership and professionalism throughout this process and thank the Louisiana Gaming Control Board for its thoughtful review and approval of the transaction. We look forward to welcoming the Sam's Town Shreveport team to Bally's and working closely with regulators, local leaders and employees to ensure a smooth transition. Louisiana is an important market for our company, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Bally’s currently operates 20 casinos across 11 U.S. states – including two in Rhode Island: Bally’s Tiverton and Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort – and the United Kingdom.

In May, Bally’s was selected to operate Rhode Island’s second licensed online sportsbook.

In January, the R.I. Lottery signed a two-year contract extension with IGT Gaming to continue the use of its PlaySports technology to manage the state’s retail and mobile betting through November 2028.