Block Island officials drafting emergency ordinance for indoor mask mandate

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

NEW SHOREHAM - Block Island officials are considering an indoor mask mandate to address a notable uptick in COVID-19 cases on the island. The New Shoreham Town Council is drafting an emergency ordinance for consideration at a special meeting on Thursday night. According to the agenda, the council will discuss enacting an emergency ordinance to…