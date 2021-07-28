Block Island officials drafting emergency ordinance for indoor mask mandate

By
-
THE NEW SHOREHAM TOWN COUNCIL will be holding a special meeting on Thursday to discuss enacting an emergency ordinance to impose an indoor mask mandate due to the recent increase in COVID cases./PBN PHOTO CASSIUS SHUMAN
NEW SHOREHAM - Block Island officials are considering an indoor mask mandate to address a notable uptick in COVID-19 cases on the island. The New Shoreham Town Council is drafting an emergency ordinance for consideration at a special meeting on Thursday night. According to the agenda, the council will discuss enacting an emergency ordinance to…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display