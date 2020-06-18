Brenton Hotel in Newport to open later in July

NEWPORT – A soft opening of the luxury Brenton Hotel on the Newport waterfront is expected later in July, with public bookings available starting Aug. 1.

The hotel has 57 rooms and suites, and rises over six floors. It has two restaurants, called LR and Roof Top, and on-site parking for guests.

Managed by Andy Ross, the hotel has panoramic views of the Newport Harbor through common spaces and guest rooms that face the water. Other guest rooms face the city.

A property of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the boutique hotel at 31 America’s Cup Ave. has large suites of 1,100 square feet. Rooms are 450 square feet.

Midweek rates begin at $299 per night for the city-facing guest rooms and $1,299 per night for suites.

The property is owned by The Brenton Hotel LLC, a Newport-based private investment group. It is operated by White Horse Hospitality, according to a news release.

Designed by Group One, of Boston, the hotel has a rooftop restaurant, Roof Top, that features cocktails and appetizers. A private 36-foot boat is available for sunset sailing.

The opening will follow health guidelines for COVID-19. For more details on how the hotel is responding, visit its website.

